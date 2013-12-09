版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 9日

BRIEF-FDA stresses Boston Scientific anti-stroke device did not meet non-inferiority goal in study

CHICAGO Dec 9 Boston Scientific Corp : * FDA emphasizes Boston Scientific anti-stroke device did not meet

non-inferiority goal in prevail study * FDA says advisory panel for watchman device should consider whether new

safety data address earlier study concerns

