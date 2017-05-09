India government panel rejects Boston Scientific plea on stent price caps

* No major innovation in Boston Scientific's stent: panel
* Company is putting pressure on India to allow higher price
* India ignored the stent's superiority, Boston Scientific
says
* Battle over pricing heats up between global firms, India
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, May 9 Boston Scientific Corp
stands to lose millions of dollars on its high-end heart stent
in India after a government panel rejected its request to
increase a cap on the price that it can charge for the device.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in February
slashed prices of drug-releasing stents, small mesh devices used
to pop open blocked arteries, by as much as 75 percent, setting
a price cap of 29,600 rupees ($450). The move was part of an
aggressive push by the government to make life-saving drugs and
devices more affordable.
The panel's rejection comes amid a growing tussle between
medical device makers and the Indian government. Industry is
worried that price ceilings could be introduced on other medical
devices as well, eating into their future profits and growth.
In letters sent to government agencies in March and April,
Boston Scientific argued that the cap was much lower than what
it cost the company to import the device, called Synergy, and
would lead to losses of at least $7 million this year.
The company asked for the price cap to be raised to around
75,000 rupees ($1,160), higher than its cost of 48,877 rupees.
It argued that the government had ignored the "exhaustive and
persuasive" data which demonstrated Synergy's superiority,
according to the letters, which have not been reported
previously.
Although India accounts for just a fraction of Boston
Scientific's global drug-releasing stent sales of $1.2 billion,
the Synergy stent is seen by analysts as one of the key growth
drivers for the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company.
India also serves as a research base for Boston Scientific
from where it develops products for emerging markets.
A panel of the country's federal drug pricing authority
rejected the request on Monday, saying there was "no major
innovation" involved in the stent to warrant a higher price. The
final decision will be taken by the federal health ministry.
A Boston Scientific spokeswoman said the company "will
continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with the
government on the availability of our next generation stents".
Public health advocates defend the government's moves,
saying the industry charges exorbitant prices for essential,
life-saving drugs and medical devices.
Modi's government has already announced price curbs on drugs
used to treat critical ailments such as cancer, HIV/AIDS and
diabetes.
Before the price order on stents, Boston Scientific's
Synergy stent used to cost 195,000 rupees ($3,000) in India,
according to the letters.
Denny John, a public health expert at the Campbell
Collaboration, said the government should ask Boston Scientific
how it could offer to settle for a price cap of around 75,000
rupees for a stent that it used to sell for 195,000 rupees
before the government order.
The company did not answer questions about pricing.
Some experts defended the industry. Shamika Ravi, senior
fellow at Brookings India, said price caps reduce incentives in
the private market for innovation. "Long-term it will bite
patients in a much bigger way as it dries competition," Ravi
said.
Boston Scientific competes with Abbott and Medtronic
in India's $500 million stent market, where about
500,000 such devices were used in 2015. It sold nearly 5,000
Synergy stents in India last year.
"The operations, careers of employees, training and
education on the latest techniques for better patient care, new
innovations will all be effected in this environment," the
company wrote in a March 6 letter to India's drug pricing
regulator.
In representations, which add up to nearly 200 pages and
include court documents and clinical studies, the company had
cited examples of court orders where judges set aside price
fixation orders. It told the federal health ministry that it had
the right to avail "other remedies" under Indian laws.
($1 = 64.6710 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Gaurav Dogra;
Editing by Paritosh Bansal and David Evans)