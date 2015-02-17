Boston Scientific to pay J&J $600 mln to settle Guidant suit

Feb 17 Medical device maker Boston Scientific
Corp on Tuesday said it has agreed to pay $600 million
to Johnson & Johnson to settle a long-running breach of
merger lawsuit over Boston Scientific's 2005 acquisition of
rival Guidant.
J&J, which agreed to permanently dismiss its action without
acknowledgment of liability by Guidant, had sought more than $7
billion in damages after it lost a bidding war to Boston
Scientific following an initial deal to buy Guidant for $21.5
billion.
The Guidant acquisition was widely considered by Wall Street
to be a disaster for Boston Scientific as it left the company
laden with debt and dealing with a host of Guidant product
recalls. Many analysts believed J&J had dodged a bullet by
losing Guidant.
Boston Scientific said it expects to record a pre-tax
litigation-related charge of about $600 million in its fourth
quarter 2014 results.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Grant McCool)