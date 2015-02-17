UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific to pay J&J $600 mln to settle Guidant suit

(Adds comments from J&J and Boston Scientific, background)
By Brendan Pierson
Feb 17 Medical device maker Boston Scientific
Corp on Tuesday said it has agreed to pay $600 million
to Johnson & Johnson to settle a long-running lawsuit
over Boston Scientific's 2005 acquisition of rival Guidant.
J&J had sought more than $7 billion in damages after it lost
a bidding war to Boston Scientific following an initial deal to
buy Guidant for $21.5 billion in 2005. J&J accused Guidant of
breaking that deal.
Boston Scientific, which admitted no liability by Guidant
under the settlement, said it expects to record a pre-tax
litigation-related charge of about $600 million in its fourth
quarter 2014 results. J&J will permanently drop its lawsuit.
J&J spokesman Ernie Knewitz said in a statement that the
settlement "reflects how important it is for parties involved in
merger agreements to fully live up to their obligations."
Boston Scientific general counsel Tim Pratt said in a
statement that the settlement was in the best interest of the
company and its shareholders.
The settlement came just a month after attorneys for the two
companies wrapped up a non-jury trial in Manhattan federal
court. U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan, who oversaw the
trial, did not rule.
Under the 2005 merger deal at the heart of the dispute,
Guidant was allowed to consider competing bids alongside J&J's,
but not solicit them.
In late 2005, Boston Scientific announced that it planned to
make an offer, which was contingent on selling some of Guidant's
assets to Abbott Laboratories to deal with antitrust
concerns. J&J claimed in its lawsuit that Guidant violated the
merger agreement by providing due diligence directly to Abbott,
making Boston Scientific's offer possible.
Boston Scientific eventually acquired Guidant for $27
billion and paid J&J a $705 million termination fee.
The deal, which left Boston Scientific laden with debt and
dealing with a host of Guidant product recalls, was widely
considered to be a disaster for Boston Scientific. At trial,
Boston Scientific argued that J&J should not get any damages
because it was better off for losing the bidding war.
The case is Johnson & Johnson v. Guidant Corporation, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
06-7685.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Bill Berkrot; Editing by
Grant McCool and Phil Berlowitz)