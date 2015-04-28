Boston Scientific says to settle some transvaginal mesh cases

April 28 Boston Scientific Corp on Tuesday said it has reached an agreement to settle a portion of the legal claims it faces involving its transvaginal mesh product to treat urinary incontinence.

The medical device maker, in a regulatory filing, said it will pay about $119 million to resolve 2,970 cases. The agreement includes a case in the district court of Dallas County, Texas, for which there is a judgment of about $35 million that is subject to appeal.

The company said the agreement does not constitute an admission of liability or wrongdoing.

Boston Scientific said it will complete payment of settlement funds into an escrow account by Oct. 1 and is establishing a procedure for claimants to participate in the settlement.

The company faces more than 24,000 mesh claims in U.S. state and federal courts. In November, it lost its first two federal trials, in West Virginia and Miami.

