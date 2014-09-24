Court orders Boston Scientific to pay $308 mln in damages to Mirowski

Sept 24 Boston Scientific Corp said a U.S. court ruled that it breached its license agreement with Mirowski Family Ventures LLC and awarded Mirowski $308 million in damages.

The medical equipment maker said it plans to appeal the judgment by the Montgomery County Circuit Court, Maryland. (1.usa.gov/1rnswKq)

Boston Scientific shares closed at $12.15 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber)