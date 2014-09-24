Court orders Boston Scientific to pay $308 mln in damages to Mirowski

BRIEF-Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 pct passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc
* Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc as of April 13, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2oZ7dEl) Further company coverage:
Sept 24 Boston Scientific Corp said a U.S. court ruled that it breached its license agreement with Mirowski Family Ventures LLC and awarded Mirowski $308 million in damages.
The medical equipment maker said it plans to appeal the judgment by the Montgomery County Circuit Court, Maryland. (1.usa.gov/1rnswKq)
Boston Scientific shares closed at $12.15 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber)
* Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc as of April 13, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2oZ7dEl) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has been reworking student lending since her appointment in February, raising concerns among Democrats that she will undo former President Barack Obama's overhaul of college financial aid.
* Northwest Natural Gas Co - on April 19, board of co elected Frank Burkhartsmeyer to position of senior vice president, CFO of co, effective May 17 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2opcsyl) Further company coverage: