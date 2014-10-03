Damages slashed to $34.6 mln in Boston Scientific mesh trial

Oct 3 A jury award of $73.4 million to a woman
who said she was injured by a Boston Scientific Corp
transvaginal mesh device has been cut to $34.6 million, thanks
to a Texas law that caps how much companies must pay in punitive
damages.
Last month, jurors in Dallas found Boston Scientific liable
for selling a defective Obtryx sling that was implanted in
plaintiff Martha Salazar to treat urinary leakage. The jury
awarded Salazar approximately $23 million in compensatory
damages for actual suffering and $50 million in punitive damages
after finding that Boston Scientific had been grossly negligent.
On Thursday, Dallas County Judge Ken Molberg ordered the
punitive damages to be slashed to just over $11 million, citing
a Texas law that limits damages designed to punish companies to
no more than two times a plaintiff's economic losses, plus up to
$750,000 in non-economic losses.
A lawyer for Salazar, David Matthews, said he had
anticipated the reduction under state law. "It's still a very
significant finding for a single case," he said.
Boston Scientific did not immediately return a request for
comment. Following the jury verdict last month, the company had
said it planned to appeal.
The company has faced three trials so far over its
transvaginal mesh products, which are used to treat stress
urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. The first two
trials, which were heard in Massachusetts, resulted in wins for
Boston Scientific.
The third, Salazar's case, was the first loss for the
medical device manufacturer, which is facing more than 23,000
claims from women in federal and state courts across the country
over the devices. Women allege that Boston Scientific sold the
device knowing it was defective, causing a variety of injuries,
including pain, bleeding and infection.
Thousands of federal lawsuits have been consolidated before
a single judge in West Virginia, and additional trials in those
cases are scheduled to begin in November.
Boston Scientific is among seven device makers that have
faced a wave of claims over similar products. Other defendants
include C.R. Bard Inc and Johnson & Johnson's
Ethicon Inc unit.
Endo International's American Medical Systems
subsidiary became the first major company to largely bow out of
mesh litigation. It announced this week that it has set aside
$1.6 billion to settle tens of thousands of cases, ending
"substantially all" U.S. mesh cases against it.
The case is Salazar v. Lopez, District Court for Dallas
County, No. DC-12-14349.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Leslie Adler)