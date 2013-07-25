REFILE-Boston Scientific reports second-quarter profit as revenue dips

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Boston Scientific Corp on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit, reversing a year-earlier loss, and said sales in its medical surgical device business had risen.
The medical equipment maker posted net income of $130 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $3.6 billion, or $2.51 a share.
Boston Scientific said revenue had fallen 1 percent to $1.81 billion. Analysts on average had expected a decline to $1.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.