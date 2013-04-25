版本:
Boston Scientific posts first-quarter loss

April 25 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp on Thursday posted a first-quarter loss due to $578 million in restructuring, litigation and other charges.

Excluding the one-time charges, it had a profit of 16 cents per share, up a penny from a year earlier.

