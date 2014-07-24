Boston Scientific reports profit as sales rise

July 24 Boston Scientific, which makes medical
equipment, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected profit as
sales across all sectors including its large heart device
business improved by 4 percent on a constant currency basis.
The company took $281 million in charges during the quarter
to cover restructuring and other one-time costs, bringing its
second-quarter profit to $4 million, or nil per share. That is a
decline from last year's net income of $130 million, or 10 cents
per share.
Excluding those items, the basis that Wall Street considers,
it had earnings per share of 21 cents per share, beating
expectations for 19 cents per share in profit, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)