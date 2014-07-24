版本:
Boston Scientific reports profit as sales rise

July 24 Boston Scientific, which makes medical equipment, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected profit as sales across all sectors including its large heart device business improved by 4 percent on a constant currency basis.

The company took $281 million in charges during the quarter to cover restructuring and other one-time costs, bringing its second-quarter profit to $4 million, or nil per share. That is a decline from last year's net income of $130 million, or 10 cents per share.

Excluding those items, the basis that Wall Street considers, it had earnings per share of 21 cents per share, beating expectations for 19 cents per share in profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)
