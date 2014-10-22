UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific 3rd-qtr profit up on heart device sales

(Adds earnings details, outlook)
Oct 22 Boston Scientific Corp on
Wednesday posted third-quarter profit in line with analysts'
expectations on increased sales of its implantable heart
devices, and raised its full-year outlook for revenue and
profit, excluding items.
Sales of cardiac rhythm devices to manage irregular
heartbeats and stents to treat clogged arteries both
strengthened in the quarter as newly launched products boosted
market share.
Third-quarter sales of cardiac rhythm management devices,
including implantable defibrillators and pacemakers, rose 3
percent from a year ago to $480 million. Interventional
cardiology sales, including stents, increased 8 percent to $508
million.
Net income totaled $43 million, or 3 cents per share,
compared with a net loss of $5 million, or nil per share, a year
earlier.
The company has cut jobs and reduced other expenses over the
past several years as the economic downturn hurt global demand
for medical services, and clinical studies suggested stents and
some cardiac rhythm devices were being overused.
Excluding charges for restructuring, litigation and other
costs, earnings were 20 cents a share, matching the average
analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was up 6 percent to $1.85 billion. Analysts, on
average, expected revenue of $1.82 billion.
Boston Scientific raised its forecast for 2014 earnings,
excluding items, to a range of 81 cents to 83 cents, from 79
cents to 83 cents. It boosted its full-year revenue outlook to a
range of $7.37 billion to $7.42 billion, from $7.33 billion to
$7.43 billion.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Jeffrey Benkoe)