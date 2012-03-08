UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific to buy Cameron Health

* Boston Scientific to pay $150 mln cash, $1.20 bln in
milestones
* Boston Scientific expects FDA approval for S-ICD in H1
2013
* Expects deal to hurt 2012 adj earnings by 1 cent
March 8 Boston Scientific Corp
said it agreed to acquire Cameron Health Inc for $150 million in
cash and additional payments of up to $1.20 billion if the
privately held company's device achieves certain regulatory and
sales milestones.
Cameron Health is currently developing a defibrillator,
known as S-ICD that can be implanted beneath the skin, unlike
conventional defibrillators, which require thin, insulated wires
to pass through the venous system and into the heart.
Boston Scientific will pay Cameron an additional $150
million after receiving U.S. regulatory approval for its device.
S-ICD has already received a CE mark in Europe and has been
commercially available in major European countries since 2009.
Last year, Cameron Health filed a marketing application in
the United States and Boston Scientific expects U.S. regulatory
approval for the device in the first half of 2013.
Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval,
Cameron Health will be eligible to receive an additional $1.05
billion upon achievement of certain revenue-based milestones
over six years.
Boston Scientific expects the deal to hurt 2012 adjusted
earnings by 1 cent.
Shares of Boston Scientific, which expects to close the deal
in the second or third quarter of this year, closed at $5.93 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.