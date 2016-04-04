Boston Scientific says suspends Watchman FLX sales in Europe

April 4 Boston Scientific Corp on Monday
said it has temporarily stopped selling a newer version of its
Watchman atrial fibrillation treatment in Europe due to a
higher-than-expected rate of embolisms associated with the
implant.
The FLX model, launched in some European markets in
November, is a second-generation version of the Watchman device
sold in the United States.
The implant is designed to prevent strokes in patients with
a form of atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat. The
device works by sealing off the left atrial appendage where
blood can pool and clot and allows patients to stop taking the
blood thinner warfarin.
The company will look at whether physician training and
implant technique are causing the higher-than-expected rate of
device-related embolisms, Boston Scientific medical officers
told an investor meeting at the American College of Cardiology
scientific sessions in Chicago.
The rate is comparable to what the company saw when its
current Watchman product was first released, they said.
Boston Scientific is the only company selling a left atrial
appendage closure device in the United States. Watchman gained
U.S. regulatory approval in March 2015.
Suspending Watchman FLX sales in Europe will not affect the
company's revenue forecast this year of $175 million to $200
million for its structural heart division that includes the
device, company officials said.
The U.S. Heart Rhythm Society estimates more than three
million Americans have atrial fibrillation, the most common type
of arrhythmia. Patients with atrial fibrillation are five times
more likely to suffer a stroke than those without the condition.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Alan Crosby)