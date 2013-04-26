REFILE-UPDATE 1-Fraudulent wrinkle-filler Botox found in the U.S.

April 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday that fraudulent versions of the wrinkle treatment
Botox, which is made by Allergan Inc and also used to
treat headaches, underarm sweating and overactive bladder, are
being sold in the United States.
The FDA said in an alert posted on its website that the
outer carton of the fraudulent Botox is counterfeit, and the
vial inside is foreign and not approved for sale in the United
States.
"FDA cannot confirm that the manufacture, quality, storage,
and handling of these products follow U.S. standards," the
agency said.
Allergan said that in addition to violating federal law,
products that are illegally imported may either be counterfeit
or the quality may have been compromised.
"Therefore, healthcare professionals purchasing products
from a non-Allergan supplier are purchasing products that are
fraudulently diverted and sold through unauthorized channels,"
the company said in a statement.
Authentic Botox is stored and transported by Allergan
according to rigorous specifications, the company said.