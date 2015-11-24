版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 24日 星期二 20:36 BJT

Pinnacle Foods to buy Boulder Brands for $975 mln, including debt

Nov 24 Pinnacle Foods Inc said it would buy Boulder Brands Inc for about $975 million, including debt, to expand its health and wellness categories.

The $11-per-share offer represents a premium of 9.2 percent to Boulder's Monday closing price. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

