Europe's boutique firms stealing M&A market share, dealmakers, data shows

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 14 Boutique advisory firms now
receive nearly half of all mergers and acquisition fees in
Europe, stealing market share and top dealmakers from global
investment banks hamstrung by a renewed focus on cost-cutting
and regulations on how much they can pay.
Founded largely by veterans fleeing bureaucracy and
shrinking paychecks at the large banks, these low-profile small
firms are proving popular among companies who value their niche
expertise and independent advice as opposed to mega-banks who
tend to cross-sell other services like financing.
Advisory boutiques have captured 44 percent or $1.7 billion
of total completed M&A deals fees in Europe, Thomson Reuters
data collected up to August 10 shows. Boutiques based in Europe
captured 24.9 percent, or $964 million, and other boutiques took
the other 19 percent, or $728 million.
That compares with 42.8 percent for the whole of 2015, 30.5
percent at the height of the last M&A boom in 2007 and 20.1
percent in 2000, when Thomson Reuters began recording the data.
The data excludes some of the massive deals of 2015 that
have not yet been completed, including Anheuser-Busch InBev's
$100 billion-plus merger with SABMiller.
"We are not trying to sell multiple products. Our sole focus
is on high-value-add advisory business, and as such we have no
conflicts," Pieter-Jan Bouten, managing director at Greenhill,
one of the early U.S.-based boutiques to set up in Europe, told
Reuters.
Boutiques are defined as firms earning greater than 85
percent of their fees from M&A and equity capital markets
activity (ECM), with M&A accounting for at least 70 percent of
that wallet.
"With the number of boutique firms occupying M&A league
tables at its highest since the 1980s, we can expect the
attractiveness of independent advisories (for job seekers) only
to increase," said Alex Howard-Keyes, Head of Wholesale
Financial Services at Alderbrooke, the executive search firm.
CROSSING THE ATLANTIC
Boutiques have made more progress in stealing business from
investment banks in Europe than in the United States, where they
accounted for 27.5 percent or $2 billion of total completed M&A
deals fees so far this year.
As a result, more American bankers are crossing the Atlantic
to set up shops in Europe and poaching top dealmakers.
In July, U.S. boutique bank LionTree, founded by former UBS
bankers Aryeh Bourkoff and Ehren Stenzler in 2012, hired Jake
Donavan from JPMorgan in London to be president of
LionTree Europe to grow its business in the region.
In 2015, PJT Partners, an independent financial advisory
firm led by Paul J. Taubman, the former senior Morgan Stanley
dealmaker in New York, hired a raft of bankers to build
out his European arm.
Last year former senior Goldman Sachs investment banker
Gordon Dyal launched his own boutique Dyal Co, which then
emerged as the lead advisor to Switzerland's Syngenta
on its sale to ChemChina.
"Looking ahead, Donavan's move could be the tip of the
iceberg when it comes to sell-side switches if we see a further
proliferation of M&A boutiques," Howard-Keyes said.
Boutiques range from established firms like Lazard and
Rothschild to "micro" outfits such as Zaoui & Co, an advisory
firm set up by brothers Michael and Yoel, and Robey Warshaw, set
up by Simon Robey and Simon Warshaw, former Morgan Stanley and
UBS bankers, both based in London.
Bankers who leave for these boutiques stand to earn
potentially more money if they make a success of it, free from a
cap imposed by the European Union after the financial crisis
that stipulates that bank bonuses can no longer exceed 100
percent of fixed salaries, or twice that with shareholder
approval.
Robey Warshaw, which worked on the BG Group and Shell
merger, has earned $42 million in fees on completed deals in the
year to date, ranking it fifteenth in the league tables in
Europe, above HSBC, Societe Generale and
Mediobanca.
The figures do not include fees it expects to reap for its
work advising SABMiller and most recently having advised Japan's
SoftBank on its acquisition of ARM.
"Boutique expansion is a direct consequence of bulge
brackets paying less, adding layers of bureaucracy and admin
work for senior people," said one New York-based boutique
banker, using a colloquial expression for the top banks. "In a
nutshell working for a bulge bracket is no longer fun."
FINANCE MUSCLE
Large banks tout their financing muscle as well as their
prowess in areas ranging from currency hedging to treasury
management to win big M&A assignments.
But for many M&A bankers this just means having to fend off
other departments and deal with more bureaucracy.
"A coverage banker at a bulge-bracket is essentially a
glorified salesman," said a second boutique banker.
To be sure, some of Wall Street's biggest M&A banks still
maintain a dominant share of fees in Europe, with Goldman Sachs
, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley in the top
five in terms of fees earned so far this year.
Advisory revenues across European investment banks Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS fell
21 percent in the second quarter versus a year ago, however, and
none are in the top 10 for fees earned on deals completed so far
this year.
"Amid reduced advisory revenue at our competitor group, the
trend towards independent M&A advisers remains intact," said
Greenhill's Bouten.
"Year-to-date advisory revenue at Greenhill is up 16
percent, whereas advisory revenue at the big five U.S. banks is
down slightly and the big European banks are down more."
Boutiques on both sides of the Atlantic may struggle to
replicate 2015's phenomenal growth in worldwide M&A as activity
slows, however.
Megadeals drove global volumes up 41 percent to $4.6
trillion in 2015, but European volumes were up a meagre 6
percent to $880 billion from a year earlier and have sunk 20
percent to $409 billion so far this year, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Sonya Hepinstall)