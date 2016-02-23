Bouygues boss weighs up deal on sale of cherished telecoms arm

| PARIS
PARIS Feb 23 Martin Bouygues, asked once
whether he would sell the loss-making French mobile phone
business that has been his main contribution to the family
empire, snapped: "And you, would you sell your wife?"
If he seals a deal with former monopoly Orange,
the 63-year-old would ditch Bouygues Telecom,
returning the group his father Francis founded in 1952 to its
construction roots.
Yet any blow to his pride from selling the third largest
mobile operator in France would be softened by a payout of about
10 billion euros ($11.08 billion) in shares and cash.
"It can't be an easy decision. It would roughly be back to
the group as inherited from his father. Martin Bouygues' big
adventure being mobile phone," said Dominique Barjot, a
historian at the Sorbonne who has written a book on Bouygues.
He said Bouygues, who declined interview requests for this
story, is pragmatic enough to see that a sale makes sense after
low-cost operator Iliad started a price war when it
entered the mobile market in 2012.
Orange, France's largest telecoms operator, has been in
talks since early January to buy Bouygues Telecom. An initial
deal could happen in March after Bouygues publishes full-year
earnings on Feb. 24 although Orange CEO Stephane Richard said
last week he only saw a 50 percent chance of success.
Bouygues could use cash from a deal to expand in
construction, increase the family's control as he prepares his
succession, cut debt or make new acquisitions, analysts say.
Acquisitions could focus on electrical engineering, "a
segment where the group lags behind rivals such as Vinci
, Spie and Eiffage ", Natixis analyst Gregoire
Thibault said.
But he will not rush. Bouygues board member and former
Alstom CEO Patrick Kron said Bouygues, a father of
three who likes hunting, took "no rash decision".
He may decide on one of his estates, in central France.
"When things get tense, before making a decision, he drives
his tractor in Sologne," said longtime friend and lawyer
Jean-Michel Darrois.
Bouygues has broken up before from companies to which he
once seemed wedded. He said in a Figaro interview last year that
he knew when to sell a business even if it was one he had
created, citing Maison Bouygues, Bouygues Offshore, water
business Saur and sports channel Eurosport.
"I took those decisions when there was a good strategic
reason to do so. To paraphrase General de Gaulle, it's not at
the age of 63 that I will allow my ego to get the better of me!"
The size of the stake he would gain in Orange is among the
points of discussion. The French state owns 23 percent of
Orange's shares and wants to keep a blocking minority. Sources
close to the government have said it wants to cap Bouygues'
stake at 10 percent while sources close to Bouygues have said
they want a 15 percent stake.
Bouygues also needs help from younger rivals Xavier Niel of
Iliad and Patrick Drahi of Numericable-SFR. Orange has
started talks with them about assets sales to satisfy
competition concerns as the tie-up would create a giant with a
market share of close to 50 percent.
EARNING HIS STRIPES
Bouygues runs a group spanning from construction to France's
most watched commercial television channel TF1 and to
a stake in engineering giant Alstom.
With annual sales of 33 billion euros and over 127,000
employees, Bouygues still gets about 80 percent of its sales
from construction. Telecoms account for 13 percent of sales but
make the bulk of Bouygues's market value of 12 billion euros.
The Bouygues family has long been a pillar of French
business with government ties forged through years of bidding
for public contracts.
Bouygues, a friend of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, is
also on good terms with the Socialist government, which backed
him against Drahi in a losing battle for control of Vivendi's
mobile phone unit SFR in 2014.
The youngest of four, Bouygues joined the company in 1974 in
an entry-level job after dropping out of university.
In 1989 his father Francis asked him to take over the family
business. "He was very young and had to build his legitimacy
among the group's barons. He was patient and tenacious enough to
conquer the Bouygues fortress and put the family in control," a
close observer of French business circles said.
Bouygues won a battle with rival Vincent Bollore, a former
classmate at a Paris private school who now chairs media group
Vivendi, for control of the Bouygues's empire in 1998.
"Many people thought Bollore would win but Martin Bouygues
showed he was a true boss and no longer just an heir," said
longtime friend Maurice Levy, the CEO of French advertising
group Publicis.
The bitter battle convinced Bouygues of the need to secure
family control. Bouygues and brother and deputy CEO Olivier,
with whom he also shares the Chateau Montrose Bordeaux wine
estate, own 20.9 percent of the company's capital and 27.3
percent of its voting rights. Employees own 23.3 percent of the
capital and 30.6 percent of the voting rights.
DIFFICULT TIME
Bouygues' second defining moment came when he won France's
third mobile phone licence at the height of a telecom investment
craze in Europe and built Bouygues Telecom in 1994, a year after
his father's death.
But Bouygues Telecom was hard hit by the price war that
broke after Iliad got the fourth licence.
It responded with hefty staff cuts in 2014, a difficult time
for a paternalistic boss who gives his managers his father's
favourite book about how to run a company.
Losing the battle to buy SFR that year reinforced the view
that Bouygues Telecom could not survive on its own.
Nevertheless, he shunned several offers for Bouygues
Telecom, including a 10 billion euros offer by Drahi in June
2015, fueling doubts over whether he intended to sell.
Bouygues said a deal with Drahi would have faced anti-trust
hurdles and put jobs at Bouygues Telecom at risk.
Asked about that offer, he said: "Not everything is for
sale, not everything is about money".
