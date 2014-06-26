Bouygues Telecom unveils cheaper fibre broadband offer

PARIS, June 26 France's Bouygues Telecom
unveiled a new offer that includes super high-speed
fibre broadband, television and fixed phone calls for 25.99 euro
($35.43) per month, cheaper than equivalent plans from rivals.
Starting June 30, the fibre 'triple play' bundle will be
available in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse and
Bordeaux, said Bouygues in a press release.
The move by Bouygues is part of its effort to expand in
broadband, an area where it has trailed market leader Orange
, low-cost player Iliad and SFR.
Analysts have said Bouygues' strategy risks spreading the
already fierce price war in French mobile to broadband, TV and
fixed phone bundles.
($1 = 0.7335 Euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)