Bouygues CEO calls for hard line on new French mobile player

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, July 10 Martin Bouygues, the head of construction-to-telecom group Bouygues, urged French lawmakers to take a harder line on new mobile player Iliad , accusing the newcomer of destroying jobs and not investing enough in its network.

In a seven-page letter to France's National Assembly, Bouygues called on the government to act to counter "a self-destructive spiral" that he said was gripping the telecom sector six months after Iliad launched its ultra low-cost "Free Mobile" service.

Free's arrival has touched off a fierce price war among established mobile operators -- market leader France Telecom , Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom -- and led them to seek to cut costs. SFR has said job cuts are in the offing and Bouygues will trim 556 posts, even as the new Socialist government has signaled that it will pressure operators not to get rid of workers.

"France's telecom companies have been profoundly destabilised and weakened, both it terms of their profitability and their valuations," wrote Bouygues in a letter dated July 9.

Bouygues cited two policy moves that the government should take to solve the problem, both aimed squarely at blunting low-cost challenger Iliad's influence on the market.

He argued that Iliad should not be allowed to renew a national roaming agreement good through 2018 under which France Telecom carries much of its mobile traffic while Iliad builds out its own network.

"This is the only way to force the fourth operator to really launch its investments in its mobile network; investments that will create jobs and re-establish fair competition," the chief executive wrote. He added that Iliad had invested only 142 million euros in its mobile network last year compares with 600 million for Bouygues.

For his part, Iliad Chief Executive Maxime Lombardini questioned the need for such a ban, adding that the group was committed to building its network and meeting the coverage requirements of its mobile licence.

"There is a global and positive trend for operators to share network infrastructure, and roaming contracts are one such tool," he said in an interview. "In fact in fiber broadband, Bouygues Telecom has chosen to share networks with another operator that had already invested."

Bouygues' second proposal was for the government to bar any operator from giving Iliad a roaming contract for new fourth generation mobile technologies now being rolled out.

If the government did not do this, Bouygues argued, then it should proceed to the "functional separation" of France Telecom into a commercial unit selling services to consumers and a network company that manages a communications network and rents out capacity to all operators.

Such breakups of telecom operators have long been advocated by some consumer groups as a better way to foster investment in a single strong fixed and mobile network, rather than seeing rival operators build parallel networks. But the policy solution hasn't yet been adopted in Europe, although similar approaches have been taken for fixed networks in Australia and New Zealand.

The strongly worded letter comes a day before the top regulator of France's telecom watchdog and France Telecom CEO testify before the National Assembly on the issues facing the sector.