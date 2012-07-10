Bouygues CEO calls for hard line on new French mobile player

* Gov't must act to counter 'negative spiral' hitting French
telcos
* Iliad's new low-cost mobile service shaking up sector
* Bouygues says Iliad should not get roaming contract after
2018
* Bouygues says Iliad should not be allowed to get 4G
roaming deal
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, July 10 Martin Bouygues, the head of
construction-to-telecom group Bouygues, urged French
lawmakers to take a harder line on new mobile player Iliad
, accusing the newcomer of destroying jobs and not
investing enough in its network.
In a seven-page letter to France's National Assembly,
Bouygues called on the government to act to counter "a
self-destructive spiral" that he said was gripping the telecom
sector six months after Iliad launched its ultra low-cost "Free
Mobile" service.
Free's arrival has touched off a fierce price war among
established mobile operators -- market leader France Telecom
, Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom -- and led
them to seek to cut costs. SFR has said job cuts are in the
offing and Bouygues will trim 556 posts, even as the new
Socialist government has signaled that it will pressure
operators not to get rid of workers.
"France's telecom companies have been profoundly
destabilised and weakened, both it terms of their profitability
and their valuations," wrote Bouygues in a letter dated July 9.
Bouygues cited two policy moves that the government should
take to solve the problem, both aimed squarely at blunting
low-cost challenger Iliad's influence on the market.
He argued that Iliad should not be allowed to renew a
national roaming agreement good through 2018 under which France
Telecom carries much of its mobile traffic while Iliad builds
out its own network.
"This is the only way to force the fourth operator to really
launch its investments in its mobile network; investments that
will create jobs and re-establish fair competition," the chief
executive wrote. He added that Iliad had invested only 142
million euros in its mobile network last year compares with 600
million for Bouygues.
For his part, Iliad Chief Executive Maxime Lombardini
questioned the need for such a ban, adding that the group was
committed to building its network and meeting the coverage
requirements of its mobile licence.
"There is a global and positive trend for operators to share
network infrastructure, and roaming contracts are one such
tool," he said in an interview. "In fact in fiber broadband,
Bouygues Telecom has chosen to share networks with another
operator that had already invested."
Bouygues' second proposal was for the government to bar any
operator from giving Iliad a roaming contract for new fourth
generation mobile technologies now being rolled out.
If the government did not do this, Bouygues argued, then it
should proceed to the "functional separation" of France Telecom
into a commercial unit selling services to consumers and a
network company that manages a communications network and rents
out capacity to all operators.
Such breakups of telecom operators have long been advocated
by some consumer groups as a better way to foster investment in
a single strong fixed and mobile network, rather than seeing
rival operators build parallel networks. But the policy solution
hasn't yet been adopted in Europe, although similar approaches
have been taken for fixed networks in Australia and New Zealand.
The strongly worded letter comes a day before the top
regulator of France's telecom watchdog and France Telecom CEO
testify before the National Assembly on the issues facing the
sector.