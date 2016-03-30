UPDATE 1-No deal yet on sale of Bouygues Telecom to Orange -sources

(Adds details, paragraphs 7-11)
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 30 Orange and Bouygues
will extend their talks on the sale of Bouygues's
telecom unit beyond the set deadline of March 31 because key
issues of value and governance remain unresolved, two sources
close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The companies nevertheless plan to issue a statement early
on Thursday, the sources said. Both companies declined to
comment.
The 10 billion-euro ($11.34 billion) potential acquisition
of Bouygues Telecom by France's former state monopoly Orange
would cut the number of French mobile operators from four to
three.
A deal would make Bouygues the second-biggest shareholder in
Orange after the French state, raising questions about the
longer-term intentions of the construction and media group in
the telecoms industry.
The boards of Orange and Bouygues met separately for more
than three hours late on Wednesday, but the value of Bouygues
Telecom, the eventual size of the stake of Bouygues in Orange,
and the scale of Bouygues' representation on the enlarged board
of Orange remained unresolved.
"Many important issues remain to be discussed, especially
regarding governance" one source close to the matter said,
adding that Bouygues' board talked about staying independent as
one potential alternative to the acquisition by Orange.
The 10 billion-euro price tag in cash and shares set by
billionaire Martin Bouygues for Bouygues Telecom, which he
founded in 1994, is considered too high by several parties
involved in the deal and close-fought talks are going about a
standstill provision to cap the stake of Bouygues in Orange,
another source said.
Bouygues is seeking a stake of about 15 percent in Orange
after the tie up, a spokesman said on Feb. 24. It would position
the group right behind the French state, which currently owns 23
percent of Orange and would be diluted after the deal.
The French Economy ministry said it wanted to retain three
seats on Orange's board of directors and enough voting rights to
be able to block resolutions at annual shareholders meetings.
Adding to the complexity of deal, the acquisition of
Bouygues Telecom would require a dividing up of some of its
assets to rivals Iliad and SFR to ease
competition concerns.
Yet it would also put an end to a two-year effort by the
French telecoms industry to consolidate after the arrival in
2012 of Iliad's Free Mobile low-cost services, which led to a
protracted price war.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
