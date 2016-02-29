版本:
TRLPC: Bowie Resource's loan for Peabody Energy assets temporarily shelved

NEW YORK Feb 29 Bowie Resource's $650 million loan to finance the purchase of coal mine assets from Peabody Energy Corp has been "temporarily shelved," according to a source close to the deal.

The loan, if completed by the March 31 deadline, would be used to help back Bowie's acquisition of mines in New Mexico and Colorado from struggling Peabody.

(Reporting By Lynn Adler)

