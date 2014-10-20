MOVES-Bowmark Capital makes three appointments to expand investment team

Oct 20 Private equity firm Bowmark Capital said it made three appointments to expand its investment team.

The firm appointed Stephen Delaney investment director, while Antonia Cheong and Tom Elliott joined as investment managers.

Delaney has seven years of experience with Darwin Private Equity. Prior to that, he worked in corporate finance at Citigroup Inc and KPMG.

Cheong joins Bowmark from DC Advisory, where she was part of the corporate finance team focusing on the business services sector.

Elliott spent eight years at PwC, latterly as a member of the corporate finance team focusing on the consumer and leisure sectors. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)