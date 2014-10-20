MOVES-Bowmark Capital makes three appointments to expand investment team

BRIEF-CubeSmart Cubesmart reports 5.4 pct rise in Q1 same store sales
* CubeSmart reports first quarter 2017 results: ffo per share grows 12.5%; same-store noi increases 6.0%
Oct 20 Private equity firm Bowmark Capital said it made three appointments to expand its investment team.
The firm appointed Stephen Delaney investment director, while Antonia Cheong and Tom Elliott joined as investment managers.
Delaney has seven years of experience with Darwin Private Equity. Prior to that, he worked in corporate finance at Citigroup Inc and KPMG.
Cheong joins Bowmark from DC Advisory, where she was part of the corporate finance team focusing on the business services sector.
Elliott spent eight years at PwC, latterly as a member of the corporate finance team focusing on the consumer and leisure sectors. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)
* CubeSmart reports first quarter 2017 results: ffo per share grows 12.5%; same-store noi increases 6.0%
* Mercer International reports strong 2017 first quarter results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.115
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Federal Trade Commission gave Sycamore Partners II, LP approval on Thursday to sell Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.