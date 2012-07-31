UPDATE 1-General Atlantic invests $100 mln in Box

By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Private equity firm
General Atlantic LLC said on Tuesday it has invested $100
million in Box, the fast-growing cloud storage start-up seen as
a likely candidate for an initial public offering.
The investment - the third funding round by Box in the last
18 months - valued the company at $1.2 to $1.5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said. All told, the latest funding
round totaled $125 million, with some of Box's existing backers
joining General Atlantic.
Led by 27-year old founder and CEO Aaron Levie, Box competes
with Microsoft Corp's SkyDrive and Google Inc's
Drive products to provide businesses with a file
storage and workplace collaboration service.
The Mountain View, California-based company has expanded
aggressively in recent months as it builds out its sales force,
particularly across Europe.
General Atlantic's investment follows an $81 million funding
round led last October by Salesforce.com and SAP
Ventures, the investment arm of European software giant SAP AG
.
Along with its new stake, General Atlantic, a New York-based
private equity firm that manages $17 billion, will also gain a
board seat that will be held by Gary Reiner, an operating
partner who served as General Electric's chief
information officer until 2010.
In recent months Box has sold to CIOs at major companies
like Procter and Gamble as well as small businesses.
Box's aggressive sales and expansion plans under Levie have
raised questions about its rate of expenditures and profit
margins. Levie has deflected such concerns by showing enterprise
sales figures that have doubled year-over-year.
He told Reuters on Friday that he did not do the latest
funding round because Box was strapped for cash. In fact, the
company still has half of the previous round - roughly $40
million - still in hand, he said.
General Atlantic Managing Director Brett Rochkind,
interviewed alongside Levie, said his firm had been considering
acquiring a stake in Box for "many months."
The infusion of cash will allow Box some flexibility in
terms of its IPO timetable, but the company seems to have put
those plans on the backburner while it seeks to claim greater
market share.
But a public listing remains the most likely outcome, Levie
said. The company recently turned down a $700 million
cash-and-stock acquisition offer from Citrix Systems.
"We're in this window in the next couple years when the
leaders of this new market are going to be defined," Levie said.
"We see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. That takes a lot of
investment."
Reiner, interviewed along with Levie and Rochkind, said,
"It's a bit of land grab right now, and we're grabbing it."