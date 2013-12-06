Box raises $100 million from international investors

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 5 Box Inc, the closely
watched cloud storage company, said Thursday it has raised $100
million as part of an investment deal with several international
technology and telecom companies to help its overseas expansion.
Box, which is expected to hold an initial public offering in
early 2014, unveiled a roster of new investors including Itochu
Technologies, Macnica Inc and Mitsui & Co of
Japan, Spain's Telefonica SA and Telstra Corp
Ltd of Australia.
The investment values Box at roughly $2 billion, Chief
Executive Aaron Levie told the Wall Street Journal, which first
reported the deal.
Box last month hired banks including Morgan Stanley, Credit
Suisse and J.P. Morgan Chase to lead its initial public
offering.