Data storage provider Box expects IPO to be priced at $11-$13/share

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexican peso rebound from lows; U.S. rates eyed

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 9 The Brazilian and Mexican currencies inched higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous day's declines as investors awaited further clues on the future pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.4 percent after hitting the weakest in four months the day before, while the Mexican peso rebounded from a two-week low. Emerging market currencies fell on Monday on profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's wid