Data storage firm Box files for IPO of up to $250 mln

March 24 Data storage company Box Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Los Altos, California-based company said Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and BMO Capital Markets were among the underwriters for the IPO.

Box said it intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BOX." (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)