版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 25日 星期二 05:02 BJT

Data storage firm Box files for IPO of up to $250 mln

March 24 Data storage company Box Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Los Altos, California-based company said Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and BMO Capital Markets were among the underwriters for the IPO.

Box said it intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BOX." (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐