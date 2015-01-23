UPDATE 1-Box IPO values data storage provider at $1.67 bln

(Adds details)
Jan 22 Box Inc's shares have been priced
at $14, an underwriter said, valuing the online data storage
provider at about $1.67 billion in one of the most hotly
anticipated technology IPOs in recent months.
At that price, the company's initial public offering raised
about $175 million. The price is above the expected range of
$11-$13 per share.
Box is selling all of the 12.5 million Class A common stock
in the offering, one of the most eagerly awaited IPOs since the
blockbuster debut of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd in September.
Box, led by 29-year-old chief executive Aaron Levie, offers
10 gigabytes of free online storage and charges fees for
additional space. It competes mainly with privately held Dropbox
and says it has about 32 million users.
Other competitors include Microsoft Corp's
OneDrive, Citrix Systems Inc's ShareFile and Google
Inc's Drive.
Levie, a University of Southern California dropout, founded
the company in 2005 with his friend Dylan Smith. After the
offering, the co-founders will own 3.4 percent and 1.5 percent
of the company respectively.
The company's biggest shareholders include venture capital
firms Draper Fisher Jurvetson, U.S. Venture Partners and Coatue
Management. Draper Fisher's stake, the single largest, will drop
to 19.2 percent from 23.1 percent after the offering.
Box also offers data storage facilities to companies such as
Ameriprise Financial Inc, Eli Lilly and Co and
Gap Inc. The company first filed to go public in March
but delayed its debut due to volatile markets.
The company's revenue rose 80 percent to $153.8 million for
the nine months ended Oct. 31, while its net loss narrowed to
$121.5 million from $125.2 million a year earlier.
Box said holders of its Class B common shares would have
about 98.8 percent of voting power after the IPO.
Shares are expected to start trading on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BOX".
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are among the
major underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)