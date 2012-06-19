Box.net may hire 100 in London for Europe push

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 19
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 Enterprise cloud-storage
provider Box.net said Tuesday it would begin a push into Europe
by opening its first office in central London.
The Dropbox competitor, staffed with 450 employees in its
Palo Alto headquarters, is looking to hire up to 100 more by the
end of next year in Europe, a market that accounts for 15
percent of Box's revenue, CEO Aaron Levie told Reuters.
"We've seen healthy demand in Europe," Levie said, adding
that the London office will serve as a base for the startup's
burgeoning sales team.
So far, individual employees and small divisions within
major corporations such as O2, the mobile carrier owned by
Spain's Telefonica, have adopted Box, whose software
allows teams to share and collaborate on files in the cloud.
But Box faces a challenge in selling to large companies to
adopt its technology wholesale.
Box was looking for "very much larger customers and offering
more consultative services," Levie said.