Cloud management company Box's quarterly revenue jumps 30 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Cloud management company Box Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 30.3 percent as the company added customers.
Its net loss narrowed to $38.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $50.2 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $95.7 million from $73.5 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.