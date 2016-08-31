Cloud management company Box's quarterly revenue jumps 30 pct

Aug 31 Cloud management company Box Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 30.3 percent as the company added customers.

Its net loss narrowed to $38.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $50.2 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $95.7 million from $73.5 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)