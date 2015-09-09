Cloud storage company Box's revenue rises 43 pct

Sept 9 Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 42.8 percent increase in quarterly revenue as more customers subscribed to its content-sharing platform.

The company's revenue rose to $73.5 million in the second quarter ended July 31 from $51.4 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to shareholders increased to $50.2 million from $39.4 million as operating expenses rose. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)