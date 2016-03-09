Cloud storage provider Box's revenue rises 35.7 pct

March 9 Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 35.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more customers subscribed to its content-sharing platform.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $50.4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $52.9 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $85 million from $62.6 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)