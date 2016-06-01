UPDATE 1-Cloud storage provider Box's quarterly billings slow

(Adds details on billing, forecast)
June 1 Cloud storage provider Box Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit but a
slowdown in billings growth pulled its shares down 10 percent in
extended trading.
Billings - revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in
the period - rose 9 percent to $75.9 million in the first
quarter, compared with a 59 percent rise in the preceding
quarter. The company had reported a 58 percent jump in billings
a year earlier.
Box offers an online content management platform to
individuals and businesses such as General Electric Co
and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
The company, which uses a "freemium" model, said its paying
customer base rose to 62,000 at the end of first quarter, up
from 57,000 at the end of the fourth quarter.
Box forecast second-quarter revenue of $94 million-$95
million and an adjusted loss of 19-20 cents per share.
The company's net loss narrowed to $38.6 million, or 31
cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $47.3
million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company lost 18 cents per share.
Analysts had estimated a loss of 24 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $90.2 million from $65.6 million, beating
the average analyst estimate of $88.7 million.
The company's shares were down 7 percent at $11.89 in
extended trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)