Box's new service allows customers to store data in Europe, Asia

April 12 Cloud storage provider Box Inc
unveiled a service that allows businesses in Europe and Asia to
store data regionally, at a time when governments demand greater
protection for their data in the backdrop of revelations about
massive U.S. surveillance programs.
Box Zones, to be available next month, uses the cloud
services of Amazon.com Inc and International Business
Machines Corp to store its customers' data across
Germany, Ireland, Singapore and Japan, Box said on Tuesday.
The company, which serves about 57,000 customers including
Unilever Plc and Home Depot Inc, has witnessed
rising demand for its current add-on services such as KeySafe
and Governance.
The European Union and the United States agreed on a Privacy
Shield framework in February after two years of difficult talks
aimed at ensuring that Europeans' data transferred by companies
across the Atlantic would be afforded the same level of
protection as in Europe.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)