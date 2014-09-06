Boxing-Taiwanese Wu seeks third term as head of AIBA

Sept 6 Taiwanese Ching-Kuo Wu, who failed in a bid to become president of the International Olympic Committee last year, is to stand for a third term as head of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The 68-year-old architect was first elected AIBA president in 2006 after taking over from Pakistani Anwar Chowdhry, who was ousted after allegations of corruption, and wants another term to continue his revolutionising of the sport.

Wu is credited with modernising amateur boxing, revamping scoring methods, instigating the launch of the AIBA Pro Boxing Competition, ditching head guards and bringing women's boxing into the Olympics.

He wants to "govern all levels of boxing worldwide" and sees the new pro boxing competition, which launches next month and allows professional fighters with fewer than 20 bouts to take on amateur athletes for a place at the 2016 Olympics, as the latest phase of that.

"Therefore, I have decided to run again for the AIBA presidency to serve another four years and to continue enhancing all the AIBA programs together with you for more great achievements in all areas," he told AIBA members in a letter published by the body on Saturday.

"I am greatly proud of what was achieved in the last four years together with you."

The AIBA elections will take place at the organisation's congress in Jeju, South Korea on Nov. 14. It is unclear whether anyone will stand against Wu, who lost out to German Thomas Bach for the IOC presidency. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, Editing by Gene Cherry)