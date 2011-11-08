Boxing-Sports world pays tribute to Frazier

Nov 7 The sports world paid tribute to
former heavyweight boxing champion Joe Frazier on Monday after
the warrior whose toughness resonated with the blue collar
everyman died at the age of 67.
"Smokin' Joe" fought with fearless aggression that belied
his modest size and packed a powerful left hook that helped him
rule the world heavyweight division from 1970 to 1973.
Frazier, the first boxer to beat Muhammad Ali, died in
Philadelphia a month after being diagnosed with liver cancer.
"The world has lost a great champion," Ali said in a
statement on Monday. "I will always remember Joe with respect
and admiration. My sympathy goes out to his family and loved
ones."
Frazier, who won the world heavyweight title in 1970 after
Ali had been stripped of the championship in 1967 for refusing
to fight in the Vietnam War, also won the Olympic heavyweight
boxing gold medal for the United States in 1964 in Tokyo.
"We are all saddened by the death of a legendary Olympic
champion," U.S. Olympic Committee Chief Communications Officer
Patrick Sandusky wrote on his Twitter account.
"See you in heaven 'Smokin Joe Frazier.'"
Current undefeated WBC World Welterweight Champion Floyd
Mayweather Jr. was among those who expressed their appreciation
of the late Frazier.
"Condolences go out to the family of the late great Joe
Frazier. The Money Team will pay for funeral services," he
Tweeted.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)