Boxing-Olympic gold medallist Murata to turn professional

April 12 Ryota Murata, who ended Japan's long wait for Olympic boxing gold by taking the men's middleweight title in London last year, had decided to turn professional.

The 27-year-old has joined the Misako Gym stable in Tokyo, Japanese media reported on Friday. No details of his debut bout were disclosed.

Murata beat Brazilian Esquiva Falcao Florentino 14-13 with some shrewd inside fighting at the London Games to win Japan's first boxing gold since 1964. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)

