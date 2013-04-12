Boxing-Olympic gold medallist Murata to turn professional

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Former WADA official to head new Athletics Integrity Unit
* Coe wants athletics to be a top four sport within four years (Updates with quotes, details)
April 12 Ryota Murata, who ended Japan's long wait for Olympic boxing gold by taking the men's middleweight title in London last year, had decided to turn professional.
The 27-year-old has joined the Misako Gym stable in Tokyo, Japanese media reported on Friday. No details of his debut bout were disclosed.
Murata beat Brazilian Esquiva Falcao Florentino 14-13 with some shrewd inside fighting at the London Games to win Japan's first boxing gold since 1964. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Coe wants athletics to be a top four sport within four years (Updates with quotes, details)
AARHUS, Denmark, April 5 Former senior World Anti-Doping Agency official David Howman was appointed on Wednesday as head of the newly established Athletics Integrity Unit to battle doping and corruption amid a drop in the sport's popularity.
April 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Washington Capitals star left wing Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were among the National Hockey League (NHL) players who expressed dissatisfaction with the league's announcement Monday that it will not participate in the upcoming Winter Olympic in Pyeongchang, South Korea.