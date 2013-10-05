版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2013年 10月 6日 星期日 04:56 BJT

Boxing-Klitschko beats Povetkin on points to retain world titles

MOSCOW Oct 5 Ukraine's Vladimir Klitschko retained his heavyweight world titles with a points victory over Russian challenger Alexander Povetkin in Moscow's Olimpiyskiy stadium on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Klitschko, whose record improved to 61 wins and three losses, knocked Povetkin, undefeated in his 26 previous fights, down four times to earn a unanimous points victory and hold on to his WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO crowns.

Klitschko's older brother, Vitali, holds the WBC belt. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐