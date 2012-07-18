UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Maccarinelli banned for doping

(Adds Maccarinelli quotes)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, July 18 Athletes arriving in Britain for
the start of the London Olympics were given a stark reminder of
the dangers of so-called nutritional supplements on Wednesday
when UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) banned former cruiserweight world
boxing champion Enzo Maccarinelli.
The agency said the Welsh boxer had been banned for six
months after testing positive for methylhexaneamine (MHA)
following a fight in March.
Methylhexaneamine, a product which is claimed to promote
mental and physical performance and aid weight loss, can be
found in several nutritional supplements and is sometimes known
as the rather harmless-sounding geranium derivative.
UK Anti-Doping chief executive Andy Parkinson said
Maccarinelli's violation was a reminder of the country's tough
stance on doping ahead of the Games.
"This is a timely reminder that, no matter what your sport,
under the principle of strict liability athletes must exercise
extreme caution over what they put into their body," he said.
"With this in mind, Olympic athletes should be aware that
they are now in competition from 16 July until 12 August and
could be tested at anytime, anywhere.
"MHA is available in a range of supplement products, is
banned in competition, and can often be listed under a number of
different names," he added.
Maccarinelli once held the WBU and WBO versions of the
cruiserweight title but his career suffered a setback when he
was stopped by David Haye in London in 2008.
He tested positive for methylhexaneamine after winning the
British cruiserweight title against Shane McPhilbin in March.
"I am very conscious of my reputation within the sport of
boxing and even prior to the decision that has been released
today I promised to fully accept any punishment that was given
as a result of this positive test," Maccarinelli, who said he
inadvertently ingested the substance after buying a product
known as a "fat burner", said in a statement.
Maccarinelli said he had vacated his British title and would
assist UKAD in educating other boxers and sportsmen about the
dangers of apparently legitimate supplements.
As a professional, Maccarinelli had not been eligible for
the Olympics.
