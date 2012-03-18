The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, March 18 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting M arch 16, led by "21 Jump Street" at No. 1, a ccording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) 21 Jump Street .........................$ 35.0 million

2 (1) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ...................$ 22.8 million

3 (2) John Carter ............................$ 13.5 million

4 (3) Project X ..............................$ 4.0 million

5 (6) A Thousand Words .......................$ 3.8 million

6 (5) Act of Valor ...........................$ 3.7 million

7 (7) Safe House .............................$ 2.8 million

8(10) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island .......$ 2.5 million

9 (*) Casa De Mi Padre .......................$ 2.2 million

10 (9) This Means War .........................$ 2.1 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 158.4 million

Safe House ................................$ 120.2 million

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 95.0 million

Act of Valor ..............................$ 62.7 million

John Carter ...............................$ 53.2 million

This Means War ............................$ 50.5 million

Project X .................................$ 48.1 million

21 Jump Street ............................$ 35.0 million

A Thousand Words ..........................$ 12.1 million

Casa De Mi Padre ..........................$ 2.2 million

Sony Corp's film division released "21 Jump Street." "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Walt Disney Co distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "A Thousand Words."

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. "This Means War" was distributed by News Corp unit 20th Century Fox, and "Casa De Mi Padre" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment.