The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, May 6 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
May 4, led by "The Avengers" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Avengers .........................$ 200.3 million
2 (1) Think Like a Man ........................$8.0 million
3 (2) The Hunger Games ........................$5.7 million
4 (4) The Lucky One ...........................$5.5 million
5 (5) The Pirates! Band of Misfits.............$5.4 million
6 (2) The Five-Year Engagement.................$5.1 million
7 (7) The Raven.... ...........................$2.5 million
8 (6) Safe.....................................$2.5 million
9 (8) Chimpanzee...............................$2.4 million
10 (5) The Three Stooges........................$1.8 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games ..........................$380.7 million
The Avengers ..............................$200.3 million
Think Like a Man ..........................$73.0 million
The Lucky One..............................$47.9 million
The Three Stooges .........................$39.6 million
Chimpanzee.................................$23 million
The Five Year Engagement...................$19.2 million
The Pirates! Band of Misfits...............$18.6 million
Safe.......................................$12.8 million
The Raven .................................$12.0 million
Chimpanzee ................................$10.2 million
Walt Disney Co released "Avengers" and "Chimpanzee."
Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a
Man," and "The Pirates! Band of Misfits."
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger
Games," and "Safe."
News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The
Three Stooges."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "The
Lucky One."
"The Five Year Engagement was released by Universal, a unit
of Comcast.
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "The Raven" in
the United States, and Alliance Films released the movies in
Canada.