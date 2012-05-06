版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, May 6 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
May 4, led by "The Avengers" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.   	
	
    1  (*) The Avengers .........................$ 200.3 million	
    2  (1) Think Like a Man ........................$8.0 million	
    3  (2) The Hunger Games ........................$5.7 million	
    4  (4) The Lucky One ...........................$5.5 million	
    5  (5) The Pirates! Band of Misfits.............$5.4 million	
    6  (2) The Five-Year Engagement.................$5.1 million
 	
    7  (7) The Raven.... ...........................$2.5 million	
    8  (6) Safe.....................................$2.5 million	
    9  (8) Chimpanzee...............................$2.4 million	
    10 (5) The Three Stooges........................$1.8 million	
    	
      	
  NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.         	
             	
  (*) = new release              	
      	
   CUMULATIVE TOTALS:            	
   The Hunger Games ..........................$380.7 million	
   The Avengers ..............................$200.3 million  	
   Think Like a Man ..........................$73.0 million	
   The Lucky One..............................$47.9 million	
   The Three Stooges .........................$39.6 million	
   Chimpanzee.................................$23 million	
   The Five Year Engagement...................$19.2 million	
   The Pirates! Band of Misfits...............$18.6 million 	
   Safe.......................................$12.8 million	
   The Raven .................................$12.0  million    
 	
   Chimpanzee ................................$10.2 million  	
        	
   Walt Disney Co released "Avengers" and "Chimpanzee."	
   Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a
Man," and "The Pirates! Band of Misfits." 	
   Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger 	
Games," and "Safe."	
   News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The
Three Stooges."  	
   Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "The
Lucky One." 	
   "The Five Year Engagement was released by Universal, a unit
of Comcast.   	
    Privately held Relativity Media distributed "The Raven" in
the United States, and Alliance Films released the movies in
Canada.

