The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, May 28 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the four-day Memorial
Day holiday weekend starting May 25, led by "Men in Black 3" at
No. 1, a c cording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.   	
	
   1  (*) MIB 3 ...............................$70.0 million	
   2  (1) The Avengers ........................$46.9 million  	
   3  (2) Battleship ..........................$13.8 million  	
   4  (3) The Dictator ........................$11.8 million 	
   5  (4) Dark Shadows .........................$9.4 million  	
   6  (*) Chernobyl Diaries.....................$9.3 million	
   7  (5) What To Expect When You're Expecting..$8.9 million  	
   8  (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel........$8.3 million  	
   9  (7) Hunger Games .........................$2.9 million 	
  10  (3) Think Like a Man......................$1.8 million 	
  	
    NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.  	
   (*) = new release  	
     	
   CUMULATIVE TOTALS:                  	
   The Avengers ..............................$523.6 million    	
   The Hunger Games ..........................$395.8 million  	
   Think Like a Man ..........................$ 88.7 million	
   Men in Black 3 ............................$ 70.0 million    
 	
   Dark Shadows...............................$ 64.8 million  	
   Battleship ................................$ 47.3 million    	
   The Dictator ..............................$ 43.6 million  	
   What To Expect When You're Expecting.......$ 23.9 million  	
   The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 18.4 million    	
   Chernobyl Diaries..........................$  9.3 million    
    	
	
   Walt Disney Co released "Avengers."   	
   Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Battleship."   	
   "The Dictator" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.  	
   Sony Corp's film division released "MIB 3" and
"Think Like a Man."    	
   Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "What to
Expect When You're Expecting" and "The Hunger Games."       	
   Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed
"Chernobyl Diaries" and "Dark Shadows."   	
   "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" was released by Fox
Searchlight, a unit of News Corp.

