TABLE-The top films at the North American box office

New York, June 10 - Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting June 8, led by
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" at No. 1, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 	
    	
	
  1 (*) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted .......$60.4 million 
 	
  2 (*) Prometheus ...............................$50.0 million 	
  3 (1) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$23.0 million 
  	
  4 (2) Men in Black 3 ...........................$13.5 million 
  	
  5 (3) The Avengers .............................$10.8 million 
 	
  6 (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ...........$ 3.2 million 	
  7 (7) What To Expect When You're Expecting .....$ 2.7 million 	
  8 (3) Battleship ...............................$ 2.3 million 
  	
  9 (5) The Dictator .............................$ 2.2 million 	
 10(13) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 1.6 million 
 	
   	
   NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.	
    	
  (*) = new release    	
      	
  CUMULATIVE TOTALS:                    	
  The Avengers ..................................$571.9 million	
  Men in Black 3 ................................$135.5 million	
  Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 98.5 million 
 	
  Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 60.4 million 
   	
  Battleship ....................................$ 59.8 million	
  The Dictator ..................................$ 55.2 million	
  Prometheus ....................................$ 50.0 million	
  What To Expect When You're Expecting...........$ 35.7 million	
  The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ................$ 31.0 million	
  Moonrise Kingdom ..............................$  3.7 million 
   	
     	
    "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by
DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's
 Paramount Pictures, which also released "The Dictator."	
    "Prometheus" was released by 20th Century Fox and "The Best
Exotic Marigold Hotel" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, both
units of News Corp.	
    Sony Corp's film division released "MIB 3."	
    Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Battleship" and "Snow White and the Huntsman," and division
Focus Features released "Moonrise Kingdom."	
    Walt Disney Co released "Avengers."	
    Lionsgate Entertainment Corp released "What to
Expect When You're Expecting."

