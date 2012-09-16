版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 05:25 BJT

REFILE-The top films at the North American box office

By Andrea Burzynski
    NEW YORK, Sept 16 - Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting Sept. 14, led by
"Resident Evil" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.  
     
1 (*) Resident Evil: Retribution.................$ 21.1 million 
2 (*) Finding Nemo (3D)..........................$ 17.5 million 
3 (1) The Possession.............................$  5.8 million 
4 (2) Lawless....................................$  4.2 million 
5 (6) ParaNorman.................................$  3.0 million 
6 (4) The Expendables 2 .........................$  3.0 million 
7 (3) The Words..................................$  2.9 million 
8 (5) The Bourne Legacy........ .................$  2.9 million 
9 (7) The Odd Life of Timothy Green..............$  2.5 million 
10(8) The Campaign.............................. $  2.4 million 
  
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.  
(*) = new release  
 
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:  
   The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 107.8 million  
   The Campaign................................$  82.9 million  
   The Expendables 2...........................$  80.3 million  
   ParaNorman..................................$  49.3 million  
   The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$  46.3 million  
   The Possession..............................$  41.2 million  
   Lawless.....................................$  30.1 million  
   Resident Evil: Retribution..................$  21.1 million  
   Finding Nemo................................$  17.5 million  
   The Words ..................................$   9.2 million  
      
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed
"The Campaign."   
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2" and  
"The Possession."  
CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, distributed "The Words." 
"Lawless" was released by The Weinstein Co.  
Walt Disney Co distributed "Finding Nemo 3D" and "The
Odd Life of Timothy Green."   
Sony Corp's  movie studio released "Resident
Evil: Retribution."   
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne 
Legacy." 
Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐