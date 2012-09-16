REFILE-The top films at the North American box office

By Andrea Burzynski NEW YORK, Sept 16 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Sept. 14, led by "Resident Evil" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Resident Evil: Retribution.................$ 21.1 million 2 (*) Finding Nemo (3D)..........................$ 17.5 million 3 (1) The Possession.............................$ 5.8 million 4 (2) Lawless....................................$ 4.2 million 5 (6) ParaNorman.................................$ 3.0 million 6 (4) The Expendables 2 .........................$ 3.0 million 7 (3) The Words..................................$ 2.9 million 8 (5) The Bourne Legacy........ .................$ 2.9 million 9 (7) The Odd Life of Timothy Green..............$ 2.5 million 10(8) The Campaign.............................. $ 2.4 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 107.8 million The Campaign................................$ 82.9 million The Expendables 2...........................$ 80.3 million ParaNorman..................................$ 49.3 million The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 46.3 million The Possession..............................$ 41.2 million Lawless.....................................$ 30.1 million Resident Evil: Retribution..................$ 21.1 million Finding Nemo................................$ 17.5 million The Words ..................................$ 9.2 million Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Campaign." Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2" and "The Possession." CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, distributed "The Words." "Lawless" was released by The Weinstein Co. Walt Disney Co distributed "Finding Nemo 3D" and "The Odd Life of Timothy Green." Sony Corp's movie studio released "Resident Evil: Retribution." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne Legacy." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."