The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting Oct 12, led
by "Taken 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters. 
    
   1 (1) Taken 2...............................$ 22.5 million 
   2 (*) Argo..................................$ 20.1 million
   3 (*) Sinister..............................$ 18.3 million
   4 (2) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 17.3 million
   5 (*) Here Comes The Boom...................$ 12.0 million 
   6 (3) Pitch Perfect.........................$  9.3 million
   7 (5) Frankenweenie (3D)....................$  7.0 million  
   8 (4) Looper................................$  6.3 million 
   9 (*) Seven Psychopaths.....................$  4.3 million
   10(11)The Perks of Being a Wallflower......$  2.2 million
    
   NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.  
   (*) = new release  
    
   CUMULATIVE TOTALS:  
  
   Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 102.2 million 
   Taken 2.....................................$  86.8 million
   Looper......................................$  51.4 million 
   Pitch Perfect...............................$  36.1 million
   Frankenweenie...............................$  22.0 million
   Argo........................................$  20.1 million
   Sinister....................................$  18.3 million 
   Here Comes The Boom.........................$  12.0 million
   The Perks of Being A Wallflower.............$   6.2 million
   Seven Psychopaths...........................$   4.3 million

   Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, 
distributed "Argo".
   "Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp. 
   Walt Disney Co distributed "Frankenweenie."
   Sony Corp's  movie studio released "Looper,"
"Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom." 
   Comcast Corp's Universal Studios distributed "Pitch
Perfect." 
    Lions Gate Entertainment's Summit studio distributed
"Sinister" and "The Perks of Being A Wallflower."
    "Seven Psychopaths" was released by CBS Films, a unit of CBS
Corp.

