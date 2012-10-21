版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting
Oct. 19, led by "Paranormal Activity 4" at No. 1, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 
   
   1 (*) Paranormal Activity 4.................$ 30.2 million
   2 (2) Argo..................................$ 16.6 million 
   3 (4) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 13.5 million   
   
   4 (1) Taken 2...............................$ 13.4 million  
   5 (*) Alex Cross............................$ 11.7 million
   6 (3) Sinister..............................$  9.0 million 
   7 (5) Here Comes The Boom...................$  8.5 million  
   8 (6) Pitch Perfect.........................$  7.0 million 
   9 (7) Frankenweenie (3D)....................$  4.4 million   
  10 (8) Looper.................................$ 4.2 million  

     
   NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.   
   (*) = new release   
     
   CUMULATIVE TOTALS:   
   
   Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 119.0 million  
   Taken 2.....................................$ 105.9 million 
   Looper......................................$  57.8 million  
   Pitch Perfect...............................$  45.7 million 
   Argo........................................$  43.1 million 
   Sinister....................................$  31.9 million
   Paranormal Activity 4.......................$  30.2 million
   Frankenweenie...............................$  28.3 million
   Here Comes The Boom.........................$  23.2 million 
   Alex Cross..................................$  11.7 million

    Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Paranormal Activity 4."
    Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, 
distributed "Argo". 
   "Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News 
Corp.  
   Walt Disney Co distributed "Frankenweenie." 
   Sony Corp's  movie studio released "Looper," 
"Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."  
   Comcast Corp's Universal Studios distributed "Pitch
Perfect."  
    Lions Gate Entertainment's Summit studio distributed
"Alex Cross," "Sinister" and "The Perks of Being A Wallflower." 
    "Seven Psychopaths" was released by CBS Films, a unit of CBS
Corp.

