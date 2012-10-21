The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting
Oct. 19, led by "Paranormal Activity 4" at No. 1, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Paranormal Activity 4.................$ 30.2 million
2 (2) Argo..................................$ 16.6 million
3 (4) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 13.5 million
4 (1) Taken 2...............................$ 13.4 million
5 (*) Alex Cross............................$ 11.7 million
6 (3) Sinister..............................$ 9.0 million
7 (5) Here Comes The Boom...................$ 8.5 million
8 (6) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 7.0 million
9 (7) Frankenweenie (3D)....................$ 4.4 million
10 (8) Looper.................................$ 4.2 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 119.0 million
Taken 2.....................................$ 105.9 million
Looper......................................$ 57.8 million
Pitch Perfect...............................$ 45.7 million
Argo........................................$ 43.1 million
Sinister....................................$ 31.9 million
Paranormal Activity 4.......................$ 30.2 million
Frankenweenie...............................$ 28.3 million
Here Comes The Boom.........................$ 23.2 million
Alex Cross..................................$ 11.7 million
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Paranormal Activity 4."
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Argo".
"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp.
Walt Disney Co distributed "Frankenweenie."
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Looper,"
"Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."
Comcast Corp's Universal Studios distributed "Pitch
Perfect."
Lions Gate Entertainment's Summit studio distributed
"Alex Cross," "Sinister" and "The Perks of Being A Wallflower."
"Seven Psychopaths" was released by CBS Films, a unit of CBS
Corp.