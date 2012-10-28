版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 02:08 BJT

The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting
Oct. 26, led by Argo a t No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.  
    
   1 (2) Argo..................................$ 12.4 million 
   2 (3) Hotel Transylvania....................$  9.5 million  
   3 (*) Cloud Atlas...........................$  9.4 million   
   4 (1) Paranornal Activity 4.................$  8.7 million   
   5 (*) Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D...........$  8.0 million 
   5 (4) Taken 2...............................$  8.0 million  
   7 (7) Here Comes The Boom...................$  5.5 million   
   8 (6) Sinister..............................$  5.1 million  
   9 (5) Alex Cross............................$  5.1 million   
  10 (*) Fun Size..............................$  4.1 million   
 
      
   NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. The films
"Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D" and "Taken 2" tied for the No. 5
spot.    
   (*) = new release    
      
   CUMULATIVE TOTALS:    
    
   Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 130.4 million  
   Taken 2.....................................$ 117.4 million  
   Argo........................................$  60.8 million  
   Paranormal Activity 4.......................$  42.6 million  
   Sinister....................................$  39.5 million  
   Here Comes the Boom.........................$  30.6 million 
   Alex Cross..................................$  19.4 million 
   Cloud Atlas.................................$   9.4 million 
   Silent Hill: Relevation 3-D.................$   8.0 million  
   Fun Size....................................$   4.1 million 
 
    Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released 
"Paranormal Activity 4" and "Fun Size." 
    Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, 
distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."  
   "Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp.  
   "Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" was released by Open Road Films,
a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
 and AMC Entertainment Inc. 
   Sony Corp's  movie studio released "Hotel
Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."   
    Lions Gate Entertainment's Summit studio distributed
"Alex Cross" and "Sinister."

