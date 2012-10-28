The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Oct. 26, led by Argo a t No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (2) Argo..................................$ 12.4 million 2 (3) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 9.5 million 3 (*) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 9.4 million 4 (1) Paranornal Activity 4.................$ 8.7 million 5 (*) Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D...........$ 8.0 million 5 (4) Taken 2...............................$ 8.0 million 7 (7) Here Comes The Boom...................$ 5.5 million 8 (6) Sinister..............................$ 5.1 million 9 (5) Alex Cross............................$ 5.1 million 10 (*) Fun Size..............................$ 4.1 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. The films "Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D" and "Taken 2" tied for the No. 5 spot. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 130.4 million Taken 2.....................................$ 117.4 million Argo........................................$ 60.8 million Paranormal Activity 4.......................$ 42.6 million Sinister....................................$ 39.5 million Here Comes the Boom.........................$ 30.6 million Alex Cross..................................$ 19.4 million Cloud Atlas.................................$ 9.4 million Silent Hill: Relevation 3-D.................$ 8.0 million Fun Size....................................$ 4.1 million Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Paranormal Activity 4" and "Fun Size." Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo." "Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc. Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom." Lions Gate Entertainment's Summit studio distributed "Alex Cross" and "Sinister."