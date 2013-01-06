版本:
The top films at the North American box office

Jan 6 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting Jan 4, led by
"Texas Chainsaw 3D" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.   
     
1   (*) Texas Chainsaw 3-D.........................$23.0 million
2   (2) Django Unchained...........................$20.0 million
    
3   (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Jounrey..........$17.5 million
4   (3) Les Miserables.............................$16.1 million
5   (4) Parental Guidance..........................$10.1 million
6   (5) Jack Reacher...............................$ 9.3 million
7   (6) This is 40.................................$ 8.5 million
8   (7) Lincoln....................................$ 5.2 million
9   (8) The Guilt Trip.............................$ 4.5 million
10  (-) Promised Land..............................$ 4.3 million
  
   NOTES: (*) = released on Jan. 4    
     
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:  
     
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$263.8 million 
Lincoln.........................................$143.9 million
Django Unchained................................$106.3 million 
Les Miserables..................................$103.6 million
Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 92.8 million  
Jack Reacher....................................$ 64.8 million
This is 40......................................$ 54.5 million 
Parental Guidance...............................$ 52.8 million
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 34.7 million
The Guilt Trip..................................$ 31.2 million 
           
   "Texas Chainsaw 3D" was distributed by Lions Gate
Entertainment.  
   "The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time 
Warner Inc.  
   "Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt 
Disney Co.   
    "Django Unchained" was distributed by Weinstein Co. 
    Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released 
"Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation 
 production "Rise of the Guardians." 
    "Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a 
unit of News Corp. 
    "This is 40" and "Les Miserables" was distributed by 
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
