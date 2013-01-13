The top films at the North American box office

Jan 13 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Jan. 11, led by "Zero Dark Thirty" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (-) Zero Dark Thirty...........................$24.0 million 2 (*) A Haunted House............................$18.8 million

3 (*) Gangster Squad.............................$16.7 million 4 (2) Django Unchained...........................$11.1 million 5 (4) Les Miserables.............................$10.1 million 6 (3) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey..........$ 9.1 million 7 (8) Lincoln....................................$ 6.3 million 8 (5) Parental Guidance..........................$ 6.1 million 9 (1) Texas Chainsaw 3-D.........................$ 5.2 million 10 (-) Silver Linings Playbook....................$ 5.0 million

NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$278.1 million Lincoln.........................................$152.6 million Django Unchained................................$125.4 million Les Miserables..................................$119.2 million Parental Guidance...............................$ 60.7 million Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 41.3 million Texas Chainsaw 3-D..............................$ 30.8 million Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 29.5 million A Haunted House.................................$ 18.8 million Gangster Squad..................................$ 16.7 million

"Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.

"Texas Chainsaw 3D" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment.

"The Hobbit" and "Gangster Squad" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"A Haunted House" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc.

"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co.

"Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were distributed by Weinstein Co.

"Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

"Les Miserables" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.