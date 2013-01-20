The top films at the North American box office

Jan 20 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Jan. 18, led by "Mama" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Mama.......................................$28.1 million 2 (1) Zero Dark Thirty...........................$17.6 million 3 (10)Silver Linings Playbook....................$11.4 million 4 (3) Gangster Squad.............................$ 9.1 million 5 (*) Broken City................................$ 9.0 million 6 (2) A Haunted House............................$ 8.3 million 7 (4) Django Unchained...........................$ 8.2 million 8 (5) Les Miserables.............................$ 7.8 million 9 (6) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey..........$ 6.4 million 10 (*) The Last Stand.............................$ 6.3 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$287.4 million Django Unchained................................$138.4 million Les Miserables..................................$130.4 million Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 55.9 million Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 55.3 million Gangster Squad..................................$ 32.2 million A Haunted House.................................$ 30.0 million Mama............................................$ 28.1 million Broken City.....................................$ 9.0 million The Last Stand..................................$ 6.3 million

"Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "The Last Stand" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment . "The Hobbit" and "Gangster Squad" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "A Haunted House" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc. "Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were distributed by Weinstein Co. "Broken City" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Les Miserables" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.