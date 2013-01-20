版本:
RPT-The top films at the North American box office

Jan 20 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Jan. 18,
led by "Mama" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.   

1   (*) Mama.......................................$28.1 million
2   (1) Zero Dark Thirty...........................$17.6 million
3   (10)Silver Linings Playbook....................$11.4 million
4   (3) Gangster Squad.............................$ 9.1 million
5   (*) Broken City................................$ 9.0 million
6   (2) A Haunted House............................$ 8.3 million
7   (4) Django Unchained...........................$ 8.2 million
8   (5) Les Miserables.............................$ 7.8 million
9   (6) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey..........$ 6.4 million
10  (*) The Last Stand.............................$ 6.3 million


NOTES: (*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:


The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$287.4 million  
Django Unchained................................$138.4 million  
Les Miserables..................................$130.4 million 
Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 55.9 million
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 55.3 million 
Gangster Squad..................................$ 32.2 million  
A Haunted House.................................$ 30.0 million 
Mama............................................$ 28.1 million
Broken City.....................................$  9.0 million
The Last Stand..................................$  6.3 million
            

"Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's  
movie studio.
"The Last Stand" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment
.
"The Hobbit" and "Gangster Squad" were released by Warner Bros,
a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"A Haunted House" was released by Open Road Films, a joint
venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group 
and AMC Entertainment Inc.
"Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co.
"Broken City" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
News Corp.
"Les Miserables" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

